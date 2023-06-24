Whataburger to locate on FM 529 at the Grand Parkway

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Whataburger will build a new location at the southwest corner of the Grand Parkway and FM 529, according to a filing with the state of Texas.

Work is expected to begin in September 2023 and be completed by March 2024.

Home growth in the FM 529 area at masterplanned communities like Elyson is driving retail development.

In an earlier story, Covering Katy reported that Mcdonald's plans to open in the same area in 2024.

Some fun facts about Whataburger:

In 2021 Whataburger served enough 1 oz Fancy and Spicy Ketchup tubs to fill more than six Olympic swimming pools.

In the same year, they used 330 million cheese slices, enough to give one to every person in the United States.

Whataburger is based in San Antonio, TX. It has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states. Its original-recipe sauces are sold in 5,000 grocery stores across 25 states and Mexico.