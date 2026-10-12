Now that Target is open, what's coming next at Texas Heritage Marketplace in west Katy?

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — With Target, Lowe's and Whataburger now open, the $400 million Texas Heritage Marketplace is beginning to take shape as one of the Katy area's largest new shopping and dining destinations.

The 165-acre development, located along the eastbound side of Interstate 10 at Texas Heritage Parkway, is expected to contain approximately 800,000 square feet of commercial space when completed.

Houston-based developer NewQuest expects many of the remaining businesses to open during the first four months of 2027.

Here's where things stand as of Oct. 12.

Also Read: Target is open at Texas Heritage marketplace: Read what makes it different that the other Target stores in Katy.

Three major businesses are already open

Target became the latest retailer to welcome customers when its 148,000-square-foot store opened Sunday, Oct. 11.

The store, located at 29355 Katy Freeway, features an expanded grocery department, CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks Café and Target Optical. It is open daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lowe's opened Sept. 4, bringing a 95,000-square-foot home improvement store and a 30,000-square-foot garden center to the development.

Whataburger also opened in September, while Chase Bank has been preparing to open a branch.

Sam's Club and other major retailers under construction

Sam's Club is building a 168,000-square-foot warehouse store. Earlier development schedules suggested a January 2027 opening, but NewQuest's more recent leasing information projects March 2027.

Other retailers under construction or preparing their spaces include:

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Approximately 51,000 square feet.

Burlington: Approximately 22,000 square feet.

Spec's: Approximately 16,800 square feet.

Ulta Beauty: Approximately 10,000 square feet.

EoS Fitness: A planned 40,000-square-foot fitness facility.

NewQuest expects to deliver several of these retail buildings during the first quarter of 2027. Store openings may follow later as tenants complete their interiors and prepare for customers.

Additional announced businesses include Bath & Body Works, James Avery, Mattress Firm, America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, PNC Bank and Blast Off Carwash. Opening dates have not been confirmed.

More restaurants are coming to west Katy

Announced dining options include Texas Roadhouse, Olive Garden, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Escalante's, Tony C's Pizza & Beer Garden, CAVA, Jersey Mike's, The Kebab Shop, Dave's Hot Chicken, Biscuit Belly, Aji Izakaya, JoJo Chinese Restaurant and Kilwins.

A filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation identifies a 1,400-square-foot Jersey Mike's at 1552 Heritage Oak Lane, Suite 130.

The filing lists a planned construction start of Oct. 12 and projected completion of Nov. 30, with an estimated cost of $300,000. Those dates do not establish when the restaurant will open.

Chili's, Potbelly and Chick-fil-A have also been mentioned in connection with potential leases, but should not yet be considered confirmed tenants.

Heritage Grove will provide a gathering place

NewQuest plans to create a nearly five-acre gathering area called Heritage Grove, centered around a mature oak tree preserved and relocated during construction of Texas Heritage Parkway.

The area is expected to include approximately 35,000 square feet of restaurants and other commercial space, creating an outdoor destination beyond the development's large retail stores.

Additional plans include medical services and a combined City of Katy police and fire station.

A growing retail destination for west Katy

Texas Heritage Marketplace is positioned to serve communities including Jordan Ranch, Sunterra, Firethorne and Tamarron, where residential development has increased demand for shopping and dining options closer to home.

Texas Heritage Parkway connects Interstate 10 with FM 1093, providing residents of those communities access to the development without traveling farther east toward the Grand Parkway.

NewQuest projects that the completed shopping center could attract more than 9 million customer visits annually.

Covering Katy News will continue tracking construction and opening announcements as additional businesses prepare to welcome customers.