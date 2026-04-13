Wendy's on South Mason Road Closes Permanently as Chain Shuts Hundreds of Locations Nationwide

KATY, Texas — A familiar fast-food stop just outside one of the entrances to Cinco Ranch is gone. The Wendy's restaurant at 2201 S. Mason Rd. in Katy has permanently closed, leaving behind a stripped shell of its former presence in a multi-tenant commercial strip.

Signs posted on the front doors and the drive-thru window read "This restaurant is permanently closed." The chain's exterior signage has been removed from the building facade, and the drive-thru menu board has been removed — visible indicators that the closure is not temporary.

× Expand Covering Katy News This message is posted on the front doors and the drive-thru window of the Wendy's 2201 S. Mason Rd. in Katy.

Other Options for Burgers

Burger lovers in the area still have options nearby — Hat Creek Burger Co. operates directly across the street at 2150 S. Mason Rd. For those seeking another Wendy's, the nearest locations are at 2930 N. Mason Road, 5929 FM 1463, 1484 Katy Fort Bend Road, 307 S. Fry Road, 25540 Kingsland Blvd., and 1717 Spring Green Blvd.

Part of a Nationwide Restructuring

The closure is part of a significant nationwide restructuring that has resulted in hundreds of Wendy's restaurants closing across the country.

Wendy's is closing between 5 and 6 percent of its U.S. locations, with estimates ranging from approximately 300 to 600 restaurants shuttered during the first half of 2026. The company says the closures target underperforming stores as part of an effort to optimize its portfolio and concentrate resources on rebuilding and upgrading its more profitable locations.

Sales Decline Drives the Cuts

The wave of closures follows an 11.3 percent decrease in U.S. same-store sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 — and comes after the chain already closed 28 locations in late 2025. No official list of affected addresses has been released by the company.

Industry-Wide Trend

Wendy's is not alone in pulling back. The closures mirror similar moves by other fast-food and fast-casual chains, including Pizza Hut and Papa John's, as high operating costs and inflation-conscious consumers continue to squeeze the restaurant industry.

The area has also felt the impact of corporate coffee cutbacks. Just down the street, the Starbucks in the Kroger Plaza along Westheimer Parkway at South Mason Road closed in September as the chain trimmed underperforming locations. Some speculate the closure had less to do with a lack of business and more to do with the location's lack of a drive-through — a feature Starbucks has increasingly prioritized. The space will not sit empty for long, however. Qatra Specialty Coffee is expected to open there later this year. Read our exclusive story here.