Katy Growth Tracker: New Restaurants, Entertainment Expansion and 348-Unit Apartment Project

KATY/FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Several commercial and residential development projects are moving forward across the Katy area, including new restaurants, an entertainment venue expansion and a large apartment community planned in Jordan Ranch.

North Italia at LaCenterra

North Italia, an Italian restaurant chain known for its scratch-made pasta and wood-fired pizzas, has opened at LaCenterra. The restaurant is in space formerly occupied by Baker Street Pub but has an entirely new look.

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Aga's To Go Set to Open June 26

Aga's To Go, a fast-casual concept from Houston's Aga's Restaurant & Catering, is scheduled to open Friday, June 26, according to an updated social media post. The takeout-only restaurant will be located at 102 W. Grand Pkwy. S., Suite 100, in the Grand Crossing shopping center at the intersection of the Grand Parkway and Interstate 10, near Costco in Katy.

The restaurant will offer a streamlined takeout menu featuring many of the South Asian dishes that made the original Houston location a destination, including biryani, kebabs and curries.

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EVO Entertainment Plans Fulshear Location

EVO Entertainment, an Austin-based theater and entertainment company, plans to build a new location in Fulshear. The company expects to break ground later this year on a multi-screen cinema complex that also will feature bowling, arcade games and a full-service restaurant and bar similar to its other Texas locations.

An opening date has not been announced.

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RR Crafthouse Grill Coming to Peek Road

R&R Crafthouse Grill, a family-owned restaurant known for its upscale comfort food and Cajun-inspired dishes, plans to open a second location in Katy in September. The new restaurant, at 6845 Peek Road near Freeman Road. It will join the company's existing location in Cypress.

The menu will feature burgers, sandwiches, chicken, steak, tacos, seafood, flatbreads, salads and hot dogs, along with Cajun favorites such as boudin balls, po'boys, gumbo and red beans and rice. The restaurant also distinguishes itself by using beef tallow for frying rather than seed oils.

Construction is underway, although an opening date has not been finalized.

Hunington Properties Plans 348-Unit Jordan Ranch Apartment Community

Houston-based Hunington Properties has filed plans for a 348-unit apartment community in Jordan Ranch. The proposed development, known as Vic Tamarron West, would span approximately 444,607 square feet across 12 three-story buildings and a clubhouse with amenities including a pool, outdoor exercise area and dog park.

Construction is expected to begin in September and conclude in March 2027, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

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