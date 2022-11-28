Tim Ho Wan opens dim sum restaurant at Katy’s Asian Town

KATY, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) – Katy’s Asian Town is now home to the first Tim Ho Wan Chinese restaurant in Texas.

The Hong Kong dim sum sensation recently opened near Highway 99 and Interstate 10. Dim sum is a traditional Chinese meal of dumplings and other dishes.

Tim Ho Wan Tim Ho Wan dumplings

Founder and chef Mak Kwai Pui oversaw the opening. He and other chefs from Hong Kong trained the staff, led by Chef Paul Li, a well-known local dim sum specialist with more than 35 years of experience. See menu.

“It takes at least ten years of specialized training or experience to become a Chinese dim sum chef. We were fortunate to find someone so experienced in Houston,” said Yu “Joe” Koyama, principal of Tim Ho Wan USA.

The Katy location seats about 120 people, with additional seating on the patio. Tim Ho Wan also has locations in Las Vegas, New York’s East Village and Hell’s Kitchen, Honolulu, and Irvine, Calif. In addition, the chain operates 60 restaurants in 13 countries.

Asian Town, anchored by Asian supermarket H Mart, features numerous eateries. It is part of the Katy Grand shopping center. Other eateries include:

Com Tam Saigon - Vietnamese

Chung Wang BBQ - Chinese barbecue

Phat Eatery - Malaysian street food

Yummy Pho & Bo Ne - Vietnamese

Sul Bing Su - Korean shaved ice, ice cream, and other creative sweets

