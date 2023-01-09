The iconic Best Stop Supermarket coming to Katy

ACADIANA, LOUISIANA (Covering Katy News) - The Best Stop Supermarket has been a staple in Acadiana, Louisiana, since 1986, serving up classic Cajun meats, and soon there will be a franchise in Katy.

“In a few short months, Hot Boudin will be available to you at 806 Katy Fort Bend Road,” a company Facebook post says.

The Katy location will be at the intersection of I-10, the Katy Freeway.

The exact opening date has not been announced, but it will be soon.

“Stay tuned for updates, and we will see you soon,” the post said.

The original Best Stop location remains a family-operated, small county supermarket with a meat counter and delicious Cajun food.

“Everyone who purchases specialty meats from The Best Stop, whether it be in person or online, becomes a member of the extended family here,” a quote on the company website says. “From Louisiana to across the US, we are truly blessed with the continued love and support of our little business off Interstate 10.”