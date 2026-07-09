Texas Heritage Marketplace Taking Shape as $400 Million Development Transforms West Katy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The landscape of West Katy and Fulshear is undergoing a dramatic transformation with the development of Texas Heritage Marketplace, a $400 million, 165-acre mixed-use project that is expected to become one of the region's largest retail destinations.

Located at the southeast corner of Interstate 10 and Texas Heritage Parkway, the development will ultimately include approximately 750,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and medical space, along with future multifamily housing.

Houston-based NewQuest Properties is developing the project to serve the rapid population growth occurring across North Fort Bend and south Waller counties.

Communities including Jordan Ranch, Cross Creek Ranch, Tamarron and other nearby neighborhoods are expected to provide much of the customer base for the center.

Strategic location positions development for regional growth

The project sits in Waller County within the City of Katy's extraterritorial jurisdiction and occupies one of the area's most visible intersections.

Its location also coincides with the planned $320 million expansion of Interstate 10, which will widen the freeway in the area to accommodate continued growth. The roadway improvements are expected to improve access for shoppers traveling from Katy, Fulshear, Brookshire and surrounding communities.

National retailers anchor the development

Several nationally recognized retailers have either begun construction or committed to the project.

Confirmed anchor tenants include:

Target (148,793 square feet)

Lowe's Home Improvement (94,000 square feet)

Sam's Club with fuel station (167,989 square feet)

Academy Sports + Outdoors (51,068 square feet)

Burlington (22,147 square feet)

Ulta Beauty

Spec's Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods

EoS Fitness (40,000 square feet)

Additional businesses shown on the current leasing plan include Mattress Firm, Chase Bank, James Avery, Kilwins, Escalante's, Tony C's Pizza & Beer Garden, Aji Izakaya, Biscuit Belly, Jersey Mike's and several proposed restaurants and retailers that have not yet been publicly announced.

× Expand NewQuest Texas Heritage Marketplace

Heritage Grove designed as the community gathering place

Unlike many traditional shopping centers, Texas Heritage Marketplace is being designed around Heritage Grove, a five-acre public gathering space anchored by a centuries-old live oak tree that was relocated during construction of Texas Heritage Parkway.

The development will feature shaded seating areas, outdoor gathering spaces, pedestrian-friendly walkways and play areas intended to encourage visitors to spend time at the center beyond shopping.

AO Architects designed the project with an emphasis on creating a walkable destination rather than a conventional retail center.

Medical, financial and neighborhood services planned

In addition to shopping and dining, the development will include a three-story, approximately 51,000-square-foot medical office building. The medical tenant has not yet been publicly announced.

Other service-oriented tenants include Chase Bank, America's Best, a proposed dental office, a proposed veterinary clinic, a car wash and several additional service businesses.

× Expand NewQuest A rendering of the Texas Heritage Marketplace.

Economic impact expected across the region

City officials have described Texas Heritage Marketplace as a significant future sales tax generator.

An incentive agreement between the City of Katy, Willow Creek Farms Municipal Utility District and NewQuest Properties establishes a reimbursement structure for roadway and drainage improvements after retail milestones are achieved.

Officials have estimated the completed development could generate approximately $3 million annually in sales tax revenue.

Construction continues in phases

Construction began in early 2025 and is progressing in multiple phases.

The first major retailers are expected to begin opening in late 2026, with additional restaurants, junior anchors and neighborhood services following into 2027.

Future phases of the development include additional retail buildings and plans for as many as 550 multifamily residential units.

As construction continues, additional tenant announcements are expected as remaining lease spaces are filled.