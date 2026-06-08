Texas Heritage Marketplace Lands More Retail Leases as Katy Development Takes Shape

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Three national retailers have signed leases at Texas Heritage Marketplace, the massive $400 million shopping and mixed-use development taking shape along Interstate 10 at Texas Heritage Parkway on Katy's western edge.

Mattress Firm, James Avery and The Kebab Shop have all locked in long-term spaces at the development, which stretches nearly half a mile along I-10.

Texas Heritage Marketplace Nearly Fully Leased Before Opening

The project's developer has the retail outlet nearly fully leased even while it is still in the construction phase. "NewQuest has commitments and signed leases in hand for the lion's share of the 800,000-square-foot Texas Heritage Marketplace," a press release said.

Target, Lowe's, Sam's Club and EoS Fitness will anchor the development. Other confirmed tenants include Academy Sports + Outdoors, Burlington, Spec's Wines Spirits & Finer Foods, Ulta Beauty, Olive Garden, Whataburger and Chase Bank, according to NewQuest and state filings.

× Expand NewQuest The Texas Heritage Marketplace is under construction in Katy, Waller County.

Built for West Katy's Explosive Growth

The timing makes sense. The Katy area is one of the fastest-growing parts of the Houston area, and Texas Heritage Marketplace is planting its flag right in the path of that growth — 4 to 5 miles west of where most of the established shopping sits today.

Serving Some of Houston's Fastest-Growing Neighborhoods

The shopping center will serve neighborhoods like Cane Island, Cross Creek Ranch, Firethorne, Jordan Ranch, Lakehouse and Young Ranch, which are all nearby. Sunterra and Tamarron rank as the first and third fastest-growing subdivisions in the greater Houston area between 2024 and 2025, according to Zonda.

Amazon Facility, New Parkway Boost Development's Appeal

The development also sits less than 2 miles from Amazon's massive distribution center, an 855,000-square-foot facility that employs 1,500 people.

Texas Heritage Parkway, a 6.5-mile road connecting I-10 to Fulshear, gives the project even broader reach into the surrounding communities.