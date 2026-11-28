KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Nearly two months after Target opened at Texas Heritage Marketplace, state construction records offer a clearer picture of what's coming next to west Katy's $400 million shopping destination.

Lowe's was among the first major retailers to open at Texas Heritage Marketplace, welcoming customers Sept. 4, more than a month before Target opened. As Covering Katy News reported in September, the 95,000-square-foot home improvement store includes a 30,000-square-foot garden center and employs more than 100 full- and part-time workers. Whataburger also opened at the development in September.

Covering Katy News has compiled construction schedules for 12 projects at the 165-acre development at Interstate 10 and Texas Heritage Parkway, including restaurants, specialty retailers, major stores and an additional commercial building.

Among the latest construction filings are plans for Spec's, James Avery, Bath & Body Works, CAVA and Escalante's, all previously identified in Covering Katy's October report.

When NewQuest announced additional tenants in February, David Meyers, the company's managing director of leasing and development partner, explained the urgency behind the construction schedule.

“With a project this size, we typically develop it in phases,” Meyers said. “But the demand for retail in this high-growth area is immediate so everyone is committed to getting it done as quickly as possible.”

Also read: Now that Target is open, what's coming next at Texas Heritage Marketplace in west Katy?

× Expand NewQuest An architectural rendering shows Heritage Grove, a planned outdoor gathering area at Texas Heritage Marketplace in west Katy, featuring restaurants, outdoor dining and landscaped pedestrian spaces surrounding a mature oak tree

Waller County's largest retail development

While the City of Katy spans Harris, Fort Bend and Waller counties, Texas Heritage Marketplace is in Waller County, within Katy's extraterritorial jurisdiction.

A memorandum of understanding between Katy and Waller County addresses construction, permitting and inspection responsibilities at the development.

Houston-based NewQuest has described the project as the largest retail development in Waller County's history.

When the company announced the start of another major phase of construction in April, NewQuest President and Chief Development Officer Austin Alvis explained the economic opportunity.

“As it stands, Waller and surrounding rural counties have been unserved by major retailers,” Alvis said at the time. “Texas Heritage Marketplace will fill in that gap.”

The development will also serve residents of neighboring Fort Bend County communities, with Texas Heritage Parkway providing a direct connection between Interstate 10 and Fulshear.

Three retailers preparing for spring construction

Three retailers identified in Covering Katy's October report have since registered projects with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation representing a combined $1.65 million in estimated construction expenses.

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods registered a $975,000 project Nov. 23 for a 16,805-square-foot store at 925 Texas Heritage Parkway. Construction, including a humidor, is expected to begin Jan. 13.

James Avery Artisan Jewelry registered a $400,000 project Nov. 17 for a 2,450-square-foot store at 29281 Katy Freeway, Suite 120. Construction is expected to begin Jan. 25.

Bath & Body Works registered a $275,000 project Nov. 6 for a 3,642-square-foot store at 1025 Texas Heritage Parkway, Suite 130. Construction is expected to begin Feb. 8.

All three projects have estimated completion dates between late April and mid-May.

Restaurant construction moves forward

Escalante's, a Houston-area Tex-Mex restaurant chain, plans a 5,200-square-foot restaurant with a patio. Construction is scheduled to begin Dec. 1.

Mediterranean restaurant CAVA has registered an $800,000 project for a 2,680-square-foot restaurant at 1049 Texas Heritage Parkway, Suite 110, with construction expected to begin Jan. 18.

Other restaurant filings include a 1,400-square-foot Jersey Mike's and a $450,000, 1,750-square-foot Potbelly Sandwich Shop next to the planned James Avery store.

P. Terry's Burger Stand, a project first covered by Covering Katy in September, has a construction schedule extending into August 2027.

Other previously announced restaurants include Texas Roadhouse, Olive Garden, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Tony C's Pizza & Beer Garden, The Kebab Shop, Dave's Hot Chicken, Biscuit Belly, Aji Izakaya, JoJo Chinese Restaurant and Kilwins.

× Expand Covering Katy News A sign at the Texas Heritage Marketplace construction site confirms Sam’s Club is coming to the development along Interstate 10 at Texas Heritage Parkway.

Sam's Club, Academy and Burlington

NewQuest's development schedule previously obtained by Covering Katy projected a March 2027 opening for the 168,000-square-foot Sam's Club warehouse store.

Construction filings for Academy Sports + Outdoors and Burlington represent more than $6 million in estimated expenses, with both buildings projected to be completed by Dec. 25.

Academy will occupy approximately 51,000 square feet and Burlington approximately 22,000 square feet. Other major tenants include a planned 40,000-square-foot EoS Fitness facility and a 10,000-square-foot Ulta Beauty store.

Additional construction includes a $1.5 million, 8,766-square-foot commercial building at 29185 Katy Freeway. Identified in state records as Building 18, the project has an estimated June 2027 completion date. No tenant is identified in the filing.

Texas Heritage Marketplace Construction Tracker

Business or projectEstimated construction completion

7 Brew CoffeeNov. 15, 2026

Jersey Mike'sNov. 30, 2026

Potbelly Sandwich ShopDec. 5, 2026

Academy Sports + OutdoorsDec. 25, 2026

BurlingtonDec. 25, 2026

Escalante'sApril 1, 2027

Bath & Body WorksApril 23, 2027

James AveryApril 30, 2027

CAVAMay 3, 2027

Spec'sMay 15, 2027

Building 18June 11, 2027

P. Terry's Burger StandAug. 23, 2027

Source: Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation construction registrations. These are estimated construction completion dates, not confirmed opening dates. Projects may be ahead of or behind their original schedules.

× Expand Covering Katy News The Texas Heritage Marketplace monument sign along Interstate 10 currently highlights Target and Lowe’s as development continues at the 165-acre shopping and dining destination.

More than a shopping center

A centerpiece of the development will be Heritage Grove, a nearly five-acre outdoor gathering area centered around a mature oak tree preserved and relocated during construction of Texas Heritage Parkway.

Approximately 35,000 square feet of restaurant and commercial space is planned around the area, which will feature outdoor seating, green space and a children's play area.

In April, NewQuest reported that more than 90% of the project had been leased in roughly 18 months. Its October leasing materials identified approximately 43,000 square feet of available commercial space and another 5.8 acres of available commercial development sites.

Long-term plans also include medical services, multifamily housing and a combined city of Katy police and fire station.

NewQuest's original plans called for approximately 800,000 square feet of commercial space, with projections of more than 9 million customer visits annually.

Also read: NewQuest breaks ground on key phase of Texas Heritage Marketplace, a massive shopping center in Katy

Covering Katy News will continue tracking construction, new tenants and confirmed opening dates at Texas Heritage Marketplace.

Additional information: Texas Heritage Marketplace official development website and leasing map.

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