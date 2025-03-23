Taroko Sports Opens First US Location in Katy: Taiwan's Premier Baseball Entertainment Venue

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Taroko Sports, one of Taiwan's leading baseball entertainment venues, has opened its first U.S. location in Katy, marking the company's first expansion outside of Asia.

The 20,000-square-foot entertainment facility is located at 24539 Katy Freeway, near The Main Event, just east of Katy Fort Bend Road on the south side of I-10. Taroko Sports began welcoming guests on March 18, with an official grand opening celebration scheduled for March 28.

Located in Katy Ranch Crossing shopping center, the family-friendly batting cage and arcade venue occupies the space formerly housing The Rustic Mile furniture store.

The state-of-the-art facility features 10 batting cage lanes with specialized options for both baseball and softball enthusiasts, including adjustable pitch speeds ranging from 50 to 80 mph. Beyond baseball, visitors can enjoy a variety of entertainment options including air hockey, basketball, interactive arcade games, miniature bowling, electronic darts and 5D racing simulators.

A bar serves bottled and canned beer and wine, while the food menu includes pizzas, chicken wings, soft pretzels and other casual fare.

"Step up to the plate in our next-level batting cages, challenge your crew to arcade games, hit the bullseye in darts, and experience non-stop action like never before," a statement from the company says.

The venue will operate from 1 to 9 p.m. daily until March 27. After the grand opening, which features half-off play from 5 to 9 p.m., hours will expand to 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to midnight on weekends.

"We're excited to present our innovative, batting cage entertainment concept that will transform the sports and leisure landscape," the company said. "With state-of-the-art facilities and a unique customer experience, we're poised to refine and elevate how people enjoy the classic game of baseball."

TRK Corp., founded in 2003, operates six different entertainment concepts across 36 locations in Taiwan, China and Japan.

Additional U.S. locations are under construction in the Phoenix area, with signed leases in Northridge, California; Austin; and Webster, south of Houston.