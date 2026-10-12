Target opens at Texas Heritage Marketplace, bringing more shopping options to west Katy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Target opened its newest Katy-area store Sunday, Oct. 11, at Texas Heritage Marketplace, marking another major milestone for the $400 million shopping and dining development taking shape along Interstate 10 at Texas Heritage Parkway.

The approximately 148,000-square-foot store at 29355 Katy Freeway is Target's fourth location in the Katy area and is being described as the largest of the retailer's new food-focused stores in Greater Houston.

The opening comes just over a month after Lowe's opened at the same development, bringing another major retailer to an area where residential growth has outpaced the arrival of large shopping centers.

For residents of Jordan Ranch, Sunterra, Firethorne, Tamarron and other growing communities west of Katy, the new Target provides a closer option for groceries, clothing, household supplies and other everyday purchases.

A Target with a greater emphasis on groceries

The new store, called Katy Heritage, places a greater emphasis on groceries than traditional Target locations, with expanded selections of fresh produce, meat, dairy products, frozen foods and other grocery items.

Shoppers will also find the clothing, electronics, home furnishings, beauty products and household essentials typically associated with Target.

The location includes a CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks Café and Target Optical.

Customers can shop in person, order merchandise online for pickup or use covered Drive Up lanes to have purchases brought directly to their vehicles.

Target also offers same-day delivery services for customers who prefer to shop from home.

The store employs approximately 200 workers and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Katy Heritage location is part of Target's broader effort to attract customers who shop regularly for groceries, expanding beyond the clothing, home goods and general merchandise that have traditionally driven much of its business.

Major retailers begin opening at Texas Heritage Marketplace

Target joins Lowe's, which opened Sept. 4 with a 95,000-square-foot home improvement store and a 30,000-square-foot garden center. Whataburger has also opened at the development.

The stores are among the first businesses to welcome customers at Texas Heritage Marketplace, a 165-acre development being built by Houston-based NewQuest along the eastbound side of Interstate 10 at Texas Heritage Parkway.

The project is expected to contain approximately 800,000 square feet of commercial space when completed and has been described by NewQuest as the largest retail development in Waller County's history.

Sam's Club is among the next major retailers expected to open, with NewQuest's latest leasing information projecting a March 2027 opening.

Other announced businesses include Academy Sports + Outdoors, Burlington, Spec's, Ulta Beauty and EoS Fitness, along with restaurants such as Texas Roadhouse, Olive Garden and Cheddar's.

Many of the remaining businesses are expected to open in 2027, although individual opening dates have not been confirmed.

Shopping catches up with residential growth

Texas Heritage Marketplace is located along Texas Heritage Parkway, which connects Interstate 10 with FM 1093 and provides a direct route for residents of communities south and west of Katy.

Over the past several years, thousands of homes have been built in this part of the Katy area, creating demand for additional grocery stores, restaurants and major retailers.

Until recently, residents often traveled farther east toward Katy Mills, the Grand Parkway or other established shopping districts for many of those services.

The new development is beginning to change that pattern.

NewQuest also plans a nearly five-acre gathering area called Heritage Grove, designed around a mature oak tree that was preserved and relocated during construction of Texas Heritage Parkway.

The City of Katy plans to build a combined police and fire station within the development.

With Target, Lowe's and Whataburger now operating, Texas Heritage Marketplace is transitioning from a large construction project into a shopping destination. More retailers and restaurants are expected to open during the first several months of 2027.

Also Read: What's opening next at the Texas Heritage marketplace in West Katy