MISSOURI CITY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Suburban shopping centers are evolving into communities where people can live, shop, dine and receive medical care, a development strategy taking shape at Fort Bend Town Center in Missouri City and the $400 million Texas Heritage Marketplace in west Katy.

Houston-based NewQuest, the developer behind both projects, is reaching a milestone in Missouri City with the opening of the 346-unit Archer Lofts, the first residential community at Fort Bend Town Center.

Nearly 20 years in the making, Fort Bend Town Center is expected to eventually encompass more than 1 million square feet of mixed-use space, combining housing, shopping, dining, entertainment and medical services with access to public transportation.

“We had a vision for Fort Bend Town Center in 2006,” Jay Sears, co-founder and managing partner of NewQuest, said in an August 2025 development announcement. “It’s rewarding to see it come to fruition as this corridor matures.”

The changing face of suburban shopping centers

The developments in Missouri City and west Katy reflect a broader change in the commercial real estate industry.

In May 2024, the International Council of Shopping Centers examined how developers are incorporating housing, medical offices, restaurants and retailers into suburban commercial developments. Its report also highlighted Texas Heritage Marketplace.

Rather than constructing apartments directly above stores and restaurants, some developers are placing residential buildings alongside commercial businesses within the same development.

“These uses are all coexisting on one site, but they’re not stacking themselves vertically in the way that we once all envisioned,” Sean Slater, an architect and senior principal at RDC, told the industry publication.

The approach allows developers to offer some of the conveniences associated with urban living while accommodating the needs of suburban businesses and residents.

The incorporation of housing also provides retailers and restaurants with a potential customer base within walking distance of their businesses.

Residential development years in the making

Apartments have been part of NewQuest's development strategy at Fort Bend Town Center for years.

In August 2021, NewQuest announced a series of land transactions involving approximately 109 acres, including the sale of more than 23 acres to Houston-based apartment developer Sueba USA. The residential plans at the time called for 589 apartments.

“We want Fort Bend Town Center to be the premier lifestyle hub for shopping, dining, entertainment and high-end apartments in southwest Houston,” Andrew Alvis, then a NewQuest senior associate, said in the 2021 announcement.

Sueba USA will begin offering property tours and pre-leasing at Archer Lofts on Nov. 30, with the first residents expected to move in by late December, according to a Nov. 25 report by the Houston Business Journal.

“Being part of Fort Bend Town Center gives residents an incredible level of convenience, with shopping, restaurants, entertainment and transportation all close to home,” Sueba USA spokesman Ray Gabriele said in a company announcement published Nov. 4 by Realty News Report.

Archer Lofts is not expected to be Sueba USA's last residential development at Fort Bend Town Center. The company identifies a second Missouri City apartment project among its future developments.

Inside Archer Lofts: Rental prices and amenities

Located at 4150 Archer Way, Archer Lofts offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 496 to 2,088 square feet.

Advertised monthly base rents range from $1,270 for a studio to $3,065 for the largest three-bedroom apartment, according to online apartment listings. Prices do not include certain additional fees and are subject to change.

The apartments feature open floor plans, ceilings ranging from 9 to 12 feet, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, soft-close kitchen cabinets and individual washers and dryers.

Community amenities include:

A 24-hour fitness center.

Leisure and lap swimming pools.

Outdoor seating, grilling and dining areas.

Shared workspaces and private workrooms.

A multimedia conference center.

Indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.

A coffee station.

A dog park and pet washing facilities.

In March 2024, Sueba Consulting submitted plans to Missouri City proposing approximately 1.74 acres of private recreational space within the apartment development.

Fort Bend Town Center's three phases

NewQuest has been developing three corners of the intersection of Highway 6 and the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road.

The development includes three phases:

Phase I: Anchored by a 102,000-square-foot Kroger Signature store, with an additional 58,000 square feet of retail space.

Phase II: Approximately 200,000 square feet of retail, more than 50,000 square feet of entertainment and approximately 50,000 square feet of restaurant space, according to NewQuest's development website.

Phase III: Includes Archer Lofts, additional commercial development and the Missouri City METRO Park & Ride facility.

June 2025 reporting by commercial real estate publication REBusinessOnline identified plans for 250,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space associated with the development. In August 2025, NewQuest reported it was marketing approximately 200,000 square feet of retail space and commercial development sites within Phase III.

Among the businesses NewQuest identifies at Fort Bend Town Center are Cinemark, Burlington, Ulta Beauty, EoS Fitness, Michaels, Petco, James Avery Artisan Jewelry, Olive Garden, Chick-fil-A and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Additional commercial space remains available as the development continues to expand.

Health care and public transportation

Fort Bend Town Center's expansion also includes services not traditionally associated with suburban shopping centers.

In August 2025, NewQuest announced a ground lease with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic for a 36,788-square-foot medical facility on approximately 2.7 acres within the second phase of the development.

The development also includes the Missouri City METRO Park & Ride facility, which opened in 2025 and provides 1,750 covered parking spaces, with bus service connecting the area to the Texas Medical Center, downtown Houston and other transit routes.

The facility's proximity to Archer Lofts gives apartment residents an alternative to driving to some of the Houston area's major employment centers.

The expansion comes amid substantial population growth. In August 2025, NewQuest estimated the population along the surrounding corridor had reached nearly 190,000, an increase of more than 22% since 2020.

A similar vision taking shape in west Katy

The parallels between Fort Bend Town Center and Texas Heritage Marketplace extend beyond their developer.

Burlington, Ulta Beauty, James Avery, EoS Fitness and Olive Garden are among the businesses identified in plans for both developments.

In April 2026, NewQuest announced plans for 550 high-end apartments and a 50,000-square-foot medical office building that could eventually expand to 70,000 square feet at Texas Heritage Marketplace.

The west Katy development, located in Waller County near Interstate 10 and Texas Heritage Parkway, will also feature Heritage Grove, approximately five acres of landscaped gathering space surrounded by restaurants and other businesses.

Also read: NewQuest breaks ground on key phase of Texas Heritage Marketplace

NewQuest is not the only company involved in Fort Bend Town Center with ties to Katy. Sueba USA's residential portfolio includes Boardwalk Square, San Paseo and San Tierra in the Katy area. The company also identifies the Katy Boardwalk District as a location for future development.

While Texas Heritage Marketplace is in the early stages of its development, Fort Bend Town Center offers an example of how a major suburban shopping destination can evolve over time into a place where people not only shop and dine but also live.

Additional information:

Fort Bend Town Center development and leasing information

Archer Lofts floor plans and advertised rental prices

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