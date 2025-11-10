3 Katy moms open STRONG Pilates Cinco Ranch

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A new fitness studio combining Pilates-inspired resistance training with cardiovascular exercise has opened in the Villagio Town Center, at the corner of Westheimer Parkway and Peek Road in Katy.

STRONG Pilates Cinco Ranch features 12 Rowformers and five Bikeformers, equipment that blends reformer Pilates with strength and endurance training. The studio offers low-impact, high-intensity workouts designed for busy professionals and families.

The locally owned business is led by three working mothers: Deena Nada, Nuha Dessouky and Mona Hussein-Zaki. The trio, who are best friends and formerly worked in corporate careers, discovered STRONG Pilates through group fitness classes and decided to bring the concept to Katy.

"We built STRONG Pilates Cinco Ranch not just as a studio, but as a space where people can reconnect with themselves — physically, mentally and socially," Hussein-Zaki said. "It's about progress, not perfection — and about feeling stronger in every way."

The studio plans to host charity drives, fitness challenges and monthly celebrations. The owners also intend to collaborate with local schools, small businesses and wellness brands.

STRONG Pilates Cinco Ranch is located at 22762 Westheimer Pkwy Ste. #495.