Specialty Coffee Shop to Take Over Former Katy Starbucks Location in Cinco Ranch

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A specialty coffee shop is set to open later this year at a former Starbucks location in Katy — and the owner says comments from readers in Covering Katy played a role in his decision to pursue the lease, citing public feedback about how much the community loved the spot and its friendly staff.

The Starbucks in the Kroger Plaza along Westheimer Parkway at South Mason Road closed in September. Despite being a popular gathering spot for regulars who appreciated its friendly staff, the location lacked a drive-through, which likely made it a target when the corporate coffee giant began closing locations.

Qatra Specialty Coffee, which opened its first location in San Antonio in late 2023, and also has a location in North Carolina, will take over the space once Starbucks relinquishes its lease in June. Owner Basil Aldabyani said he expects a build-out of about two months after that, putting an opening sometime in late summer or early fall.

Aldabyani, who grew up in Richmond, said he spotted the opportunity after reading Covering Katy News' coverage of the Starbucks closure and the community reaction to it. There article was called The Last Pup Cup: When Progress Costs a Community Meeting Place.

"When I read the article, the focus was a lot about having a place where the local community can hang out," Aldabyani said. "To me, that just seemed awesome."

A Mission Built on Community and Quality

According to its website, Qatra was born out of a love for exceptional coffee and meaningful connections, with a mission to craft coffee experiences that bring people together — from sourcing ethically grown beans to delivering what the company describes as the perfect blend of flavor, passion and community.

Qatra specializes in organic beans sourced from Colombia, Yemen and Ethiopia, roasted at a facility on Westheimer Road in Houston. The menu includes iced lattes, pour overs, espresso drinks, matchas and Middle Eastern desserts. Aldabyani said the shop competes on quality — its San Antonio location opened next to a Starbucks, a Whataburger and the well-regarded Merit Coffee and has performed well since day one.

Familiar Feel, New Name

He said the Katy location will emphasize the same community feel that made the former Starbucks a neighborhood fixture — including knowing customers' regular orders. The shop will also offer a version of the "Pup Cup" for customers who stop by with their dogs.

"I'm hoping that when we do open, we get a lot of support from the community," Aldabyani said.