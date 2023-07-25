Shake Shack opens this week on Katy Freeway

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News) - Shake Shack opens on Wednesday, July 26, at 19300 Katy Freeway, just east of Highway 6, and will be the third Houston area location with a drive through.

A digital menu board, a two-lane ordering system, and a separate pickup window for convenience will be featured at the new location.

When Covering Katy visited a few days ago, employees were training for tomorrow's opening day.

Shake Shack is known for made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, milkshakes, and crinkle-cut fries.

Shake Shack is giving its first customers a custom tumbler and donating $1 for every sandwich to the Southern Smoke Foundation. This Houston-based non-profit provides emergency assistance to hospitality workers in crisis.

Shake Shack has locations in the Galleria, Rice Village, Montrose, downtown, The Woodlands, and Sugar Land.

Skip the line with the Shack App, a mobile ordering app that lets you save time by ordering ahead! Guests can select their location, pick their food, choose a pickup time and their meal will be cooked-to-order and timed to arrival. Available on iOS and Android.