Sam's Club Opening New Katy Area Store at Texas Heritage Marketplace

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A new Sam's Club store is coming to the Katy, Texas area as part of NewQuest Properties' major mixed-use development project known as the Texas Heritage Marketplace, a $400 million development that will be anchored by a 149,000-square-foot Target store.

As we reported in January, the project covers 165 acres along Interstate 10 and the new Texas Heritage Parkway. Once complete, the Katy-area shopping center will feature 750,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, two apartment communities with 550 units, medical offices and storage facilities.

Sam's Club Store Construction Timeline

The wholesale retailer filed construction plans for a 167,990-square-foot Sam's Club store, identified as Sam's Club No. 4913, at 29153 Katy Freeway with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The Sam's Club store and an adjacent gas station have an estimated combined development cost of nearly $5 million. Construction, according to the filing, is expected to begin in August and finish in late July 2026, but the dates on TDLR filings are always an estimate.

Target Anchor Store and Additional Tenants

The development will include 750,000 square feet of retail space, 300,000 square feet of medical office and self-storage space, and two apartment complexes totaling 550 units.

Other tenants signed include EoS Fitness, America's Best Contacts and Eyeglasses, Milano Nail Spa and Aji Izakaya, according to the property brochure.

The first tenants are expected to open next year, with the last opening by 2027, Alvis said previously.

First Major Retail Center in Katy-Brookshire Corridor

Texas Heritage Marketplace will be the first major retail shopping center along this stretch of Interstate 10 between Katy and Brookshire, which currently houses mostly large warehouses and distribution centers for companies including Igloo, Amazon, Costco and Tesla.

The marketplace's 5-mile trade area has a population of more than 150,000 — up about 60% since 2020 — and an average annual household income of $179,401, according to a NewQuest brochure.

Another Sam's Club location is planned at NewQuest's The Grand at 249 retail center under development at the southwest corner of the Grand Parkway and state Highway 249 in Tomball, Texas.