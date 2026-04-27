Saks Off 5th closing at Katy Mills, Cypress and Sugar Land

FORT BEND AND HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Saks Off 5th is closing its stores at Katy Mills, Town Center Boulevard in Sugar Land, and Houston Premium Outlets in Cypress as its parent company Saks Global undergoes Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization.

A call to the Katy store provided a recorded message confirming the permanent closure at Katy Mills, and the company's website lists all location closures. The brand's online storefront has also shut down.

"Following a thorough review of its off-price business, Saks Global made the strategic decision to close the majority of Saks OFF 5TH retail locations and the remaining Last Call stores," the company said on its website.

Only 12 stores remain. The only surviving store in Texas is in Grapevine.

Saks Global also announced in January that it is closing all five remaining Neiman Marcus Last Call locations as part of its restructuring. The closures includes stores in Grapevine and San Marcos Texas.

Saks Global filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Jan. 14, which allows a company to negotiate with creditors and restructure operations