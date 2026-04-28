Vietnamese restaurant Saigon Hustle coming to Katy

KATY, Texas — A Vietnamese fast-casual restaurant founded by two Houston mothers is expanding west to the Katy area.
Saigon Hustle, which operates locations in Garden Oaks and Spring Branch, plans to open a Cinco Ranch location at 23703 Cinco Ranch Blvd., according to multiple published reports. The location is across from Cinco Ranch Junior High School, not far from LaCenterra.
Siagon Hustle
Sandy Nguyen and Cassie Ghaffar
Sandy Nguyen and Cassie Ghaffar launched the concept out of a shared frustration familiar to working mothers — the near-impossible search for food that is both quick and nourishing. Their answer was Saigon Hustle, a restaurant built around the Vietnamese recipes and family traditions they grew up with, reimagined for today's on-the-go lifestyle.
The menu reflects that vision, featuring banh mi, pho, vermicelli bowls, pork rice bowls, fried egg rolls and beef pho — dishes rooted in heritage and designed for busy lives.
The founders describe their restaurant as a place where the vibrant flavors of Saigon meet the resilience and hustle of Houston — a city, they say, that mirrors their own story.
No opening date has been announced.