Vietnamese restaurant Saigon Hustle coming to Katy

KATY, Texas — A Vietnamese fast-casual restaurant founded by two Houston mothers is expanding west to the Katy area.

Saigon Hustle, which operates locations in Garden Oaks and Spring Branch, plans to open a Cinco Ranch location at 23703 Cinco Ranch Blvd., according to multiple published reports. The location is across from Cinco Ranch Junior High School, not far from LaCenterra.

× Expand Siagon Hustle Sandy Nguyen and Cassie Ghaffar

Sandy Nguyen and Cassie Ghaffar launched the concept out of a shared frustration familiar to working mothers — the near-impossible search for food that is both quick and nourishing. Their answer was Saigon Hustle, a restaurant built around the Vietnamese recipes and family traditions they grew up with, reimagined for today's on-the-go lifestyle.

The menu reflects that vision, featuring banh mi, pho, vermicelli bowls, pork rice bowls, fried egg rolls and beef pho — dishes rooted in heritage and designed for busy lives.

The founders describe their restaurant as a place where the vibrant flavors of Saigon meet the resilience and hustle of Houston — a city, they say, that mirrors their own story.

No opening date has been announced.