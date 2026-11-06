PUCCI Café closes at LaCenterra in Cinco Ranch after four years

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — PUCCI Café & Pet Boutique, a distinctive dog-friendly café and retail shop at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, has closed after four years in business, although its owners say the company will continue operating as an online pet boutique.

Owners Maria and Bobby Davidson announced that the café's final day would be Oct. 31, following their decision not to renew the lease at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd.

"Unfortunately, we need to share some bittersweet news," the Davidson's wrote in an announcement to customers. "After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision not to renew our lease in LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch."

The Davidsons did not provide a specific reason for their decision or indicate whether they plan to open another physical location.

A café designed for people and their dogs

PUCCI opened in September 2022 with an unusual concept: a café where customers could enjoy coffee and refreshments while shopping for upscale pet products and spending time with their dogs.

The business combined a coffee shop, pet boutique and dog-friendly gathering space in the heart of Cinco Ranch. Its stylish interior, distinctive blue lighting and outdoor patio helped set it apart from traditional coffee shops.

The café also offered a place for dog owners to socialize, making it a gathering spot for customers and their four-legged companions.

Owners thank Katy community and employees

In their farewell announcement, the Davidsons expressed appreciation for the customers and employees who supported the business.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Katy community for your support over the years and for everyone who has visited PUCCI Café," they wrote.

They also paid special tribute to their employees, praising their kindness, dedication and the welcoming atmosphere they created.

The announcement encouraged customers to visit before the closing and use any remaining PUCCI loyalty points or gift cards. The Davidson's explained that the café's in-store and online systems operate separately, meaning those balances could only be redeemed at the physical location.

Online boutique will continue operating from Katy

Although the café has closed, the Davidsons said PUCCI will remain a Katy-based business.

Its boutique merchandise is being moved to a nearby fulfillment location, allowing customers to continue purchasing pet products through the company's website and receiving orders by mail.

"We'll still be based in Katy," they wrote.

The Davidsons ended their message by thanking customers for sharing their love of animals and signing it simply, "Love, Maria & Bobby."

PUCCI's online boutique is available at puccicafe.com.