KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Two years ago, Michael Portillo told Covering Katy News that his family’s Chicago-founded restaurant chain was expanding so rapidly in Texas that the state would soon have more Portillo’s restaurants than its home market.

Today, half of the company’s Houston-area restaurants have closed, and corporate executives are overhauling the chain’s expansion strategy, reconsidering everything from where restaurants are built to how large they should be.

Portillo’s permanently closed its Katy, Richmond and Willowbrook restaurants Nov. 15, along with three other Texas locations in Lubbock, Mansfield and Fort Worth near Tanger Outlets, a company spokesperson confirmed to CultureMap.

The company’s Stafford, Tomball and Humble restaurants remain open.

A message attached to the front door of the Katy location says "This Portillo’s location is now permanently closed. It’s been our pleasure to serve this community, and we’re grateful for every meal, celebration and memory we’ve shared together. While this location is closed, we hope to continue serving you at another Portillo’s restaurant."

× Expand Photo © 2026 Covering Katy News A message to customers at the Portillo's location in Katy.

From rapid expansion to restaurant closures

Covering Katy reviewed investor conference calls and other company documents to get a deeper look at what caused the quick closure.

When Portillo’s opened its first Houston-area restaurant in Richmond in October 2024, Michael Portillo, the company’s vice president and son of founder Dick Portillo, described an aggressive expansion strategy in an interview with Covering Katy News.

“We have a rapid expansion plan, and 22 months ago we did not have anything in Texas,” Portillo said.

“Soon we will have more restaurants in Texas than we have in our home market of Chicago.”

The company had identified the Houston area as an attractive market because of its population growth, expanding retail development and existing following among customers familiar with the Chicago restaurant chain.

The Katy restaurant opened Jan. 13, 2025, at 1019 Westside Parkway in the Katy Grand development near Katy Asian Town. It remained in business for approximately 22 months. The Richmond restaurant, near Costco and the Aliana community along the Grand Parkway, lasted slightly more than two years.

Katy’s challenges surfaced early

Just four months after the Katy restaurant opened, its location became a subject of discussion between Portillo’s executives and Wall Street analysts.

During the company’s May 2025 earnings conference call, then-CEO Michael Osanloo acknowledged that surrounding commercial development was behind schedule.

The company had a completed restaurant and faced a choice between opening before neighboring businesses were operating or allowing the building to remain vacant while waiting for the surrounding development to catch up.

Osanloo explained that Portillo’s generally preferred to open alongside other major retailers or after those businesses were operating.

The discussion provides an early indication of the challenges facing the Katy restaurant, although Portillo’s has not disclosed whether the development delays contributed to its eventual closure.

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo © 2026 Covering Katy News Land surrounding the Katy Portillo’s remains undeveloped, a key factor cited in the restaurant’s struggles before its permanent closure. × 2 of 3 Expand Covering Katy Portillo's Katy location. × 3 of 3 Expand Portillos A Portillo's Chicago style hot dog. Prev Next

New leadership rethinks expansion strategy

Portillo’s board of directors approved a plan Nov. 4 to close underperforming restaurants after evaluating sales, profitability and projected financial performance at individual locations, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“We evaluated every restaurant in the system and made the decision to close a select group of underperforming locations outside of Chicagoland,” said Brett Patterson, Portillo’s current CEO.

During the company’s Nov. 5 earnings conference call, Patterson identified restaurant placement and branding among the challenges the company encountered while expanding into new markets.

The company found that opening restaurants too close together could result in new locations drawing customers away from existing restaurants rather than expanding the overall customer base.

Patterson also explained that loyal customers might initially travel considerable distances to visit a newly opened Portillo’s, but the company could not expect those customers to make the same trip regularly.

Portillo’s has since implemented stricter standards for selecting restaurant sites and abandoned some planned real estate transactions that management determined would not produce sufficient financial returns.

Smaller restaurants are part of the strategy

The company is also reconsidering how much real estate it needs to operate a successful restaurant.

The Katy and Richmond restaurants were approximately 7,700 square feet each. By comparison, the Stafford restaurant, which remains open, is approximately 6,200 square feet and was built using a newer restaurant design.

Portillo’s plans to introduce an even smaller restaurant design in 2028. At approximately 4,600 square feet, it would be about 40% smaller than the former Katy and Richmond restaurants.

The new design would require approximately 1.5 acres of land, half the amount historically needed for a Portillo’s restaurant, reducing development costs and potentially providing the company with more options when selecting locations.

Portillo’s has not disclosed whether restaurant size or competition between its Katy and Richmond locations factored into the decision to close them.

Six Texas restaurants close

The six Texas restaurants that closed are:

Katy

Richmond

Willowbrook

Lubbock

Mansfield

Fort Worth

A company spokesperson told CultureMap that affected employees had been notified and, where possible, offered opportunities to work at other Portillo’s restaurants or receive assistance with their employment transition.

Houston-area customers can still visit Portillo’s at the following locations:

Stafford: 12419 Southwest Freeway

12419 Southwest Freeway Tomball: 25531 Tomball Parkway

25531 Tomball Parkway Humble: 111 FM 1960 Bypass Road East

Closures come despite improving financial results

The restaurant closures come at a time when Portillo’s overall financial performance is improving.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of $194.1 million, up 7% from the same period a year earlier. Net income increased from $800,000 to $4.8 million. However, while sales at established restaurants increased 1.4%, the number of transactions declined 0.7%. Higher menu prices helped account for the increase in sales.

Portillo’s is not abandoning Texas. All seven restaurants it opened during the first three quarters of 2026 were in Texas, including its first airport restaurant at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

The company’s new strategy, however, places greater emphasis on the profitability of individual restaurants and the financial returns expected from future locations.

For Katy and Richmond, the corporate reassessment brought an end to two restaurants that opened amid considerable enthusiasm just two years ago.

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Also read our previous Portillo's coverage

Portillo’s Expands to Katy, Stafford, and Willowbrook | Portillo’s Opens Monday in Katy | Chicago’s Portillo’s opens in Richmond’s Aliana subdivision

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