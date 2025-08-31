Popular Katy Restaurant Continues Houston Expansion: Federal American Grill Opens New River Oaks Location

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – Federal American Grill, the comfort food and whiskey-forward restaurant concept that already serves Katy diners along the Grand Parkway near Kingsland Boulevard, is preparing to open its latest location in River Oaks.

The new location will be at 2400 Mid Lane, in between the River Oaks District and Highland Village shopping and dining destinations - making it the sixth location for the growing chain that includes a popular spot right here in Katy.

While the exact opening date has not yet been set, Federal American Grill said it plans to begin serving customers before the end of the year.

"River Oaks has always been on our list, and we couldn't be more excited to bring Federal American Grill to this community," Matt Brice, founder and CEO, said in a press release. "Our goal has always been simple — to create a place where every guest feels like family. We are truly grateful for the incredible support from our guests and our community, because without them, none of this growth would be possible."

Federal American Grill Katy Location Part of Growing Houston-Area Chain

Katy residents are already familiar with Federal American Grill, as Brice announced the Katy location in a former Mason Jar restaurant in September 2020. The Katy spot is one of six locations in the Federal American Grill family.

Brice opened the first Federal American Grill at 510 Shepherd Drive south of Washington Avenue in 2013. He then opened a 7,000-square-foot Hedwig Village location in a medical office building known as Hedwig Place in 2019, followed by the Katy location, and expanded to The Woodlands area with a 7,200-square-foot location in the Wood Ridge Plaza Shopping Center at 27700 Interstate 45 North in 2022.

The restaurant's downtown location at 1221 McKinney St. in the Houston Center complex opened last year and offered new features.

What to Expect at the New River Oaks Federal American Grill

The new Mid Lane location of Federal American Grill will feature an expansive dining room and bar, an extensive whiskey and cocktail program and private dining options.

The menu will feature some of the concept's scratch-made signature dishes, including the Thai shrimp and grits, the federal burger and a variety of desserts - the same favorites that Katy diners have come to love.

The restaurant offers a menu including comfort plates, steaks, pasta, seafood, and all-American burgers. In addition to more than 500 whiskey selections, the beverage program includes an extensive wine, beer and cocktail list featuring the house favorite Flaming Oldie, a smoky old fashioned prepared tableside.

The Houston Center location also offers unique features like a grab-and-go coffee bar with pastries, sandwiches and salads throughout the day, plus drinks made with locally owned 4WD Coffee, and a shuttle service for customers traveling to and from area events.