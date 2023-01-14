Pei Wei Returns to Katy

KATY, TX - (Covering Katy News) - Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is opening a new location at 6825 South Fry Road near Highway 99 and H-E-B.

This marks the return of Pei Wei to Katy. The former location on South Mason at Highland Knolls had a large dining room, often packed with customers, but closed during the early days of COVID-19 along with many other eateries in our community.

The South Fry location is 1,824 square feet, will have a handful of tables, and will focus on takeout orders. The half-million-dollar buildout appears close to completion in a location that includes MOD Pizza, the Main Squeeze Juice Company, and Panino's.

Pei Wei says it is the second-largest Chinese fast-casual restaurant chain in the US. Their "wok'd to order" recipes are prepared with fresh ingredients.

Pei Wei currently operates 165 locations across the United States and has locations in airports, food trucks, malls, and college campuses.