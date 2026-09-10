P. Terry’s coming to Katy’s Texas Heritage Marketplace

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — P. Terry’s Burger Stand is coming to Texas Heritage Marketplace, adding another popular restaurant chain to the rapidly growing $400 million development along Interstate 10.

The Austin-based burger chain has filed plans with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a 4,056-square-foot restaurant at 29269 Katy Freeway near the Texas Heritage Parkway.

Construction is projected to begin in January and be completed in August 2027, according to the filing. The project lists an estimated construction cost of $950,000.

A Texas Heritage Marketplace marketing brochure also lists P. Terry’s as “in negotiation” and shows the proposed restaurant near Texas Roadhouse on the northwestern portion of the development. State construction filings are preliminary, and construction schedules often change.

P. Terry’s already has a Richmond location near Spring Green

P. Terry’s opened its first Houston-area restaurant in 2024 on FM 723 near the Westpark Tollway in Richmond. The chain is known for its burgers, fries and milkshakes, simple menu and distinctive retro-style restaurants.

For Katy-area residents, however, the new restaurant is part of a much bigger story. P. Terry’s has ambitious plans for Houston, and its decision to come to Texas Heritage Marketplace comes as major retailers and restaurants begin opening at a development positioned to serve some of the fastest-growing communities west and southwest of Katy.

What P. Terry’s plans tell us about Katy’s growth

P. Terry’s push into Houston’s suburbs is not accidental.

P. Terry’s co-founder and CEO Patrick Terry has previously said the company was attracted to Houston’s outer suburbs because of population growth, room for expansion and real estate costs that are generally lower than those closer to central Houston.

The company has much larger ambitions for the Houston market.

“We could have 50 locations in Houston,” Terry said during a 2025 Houston Public Media interview.

Terry said Houston would be a major focus of the company’s expansion over the next several years. P. Terry’s has also said it intends to grow carefully, with its near-term expansion concentrated primarily within the Austin-San Antonio-Houston triangle.

That strategy helps explain why the company is adding a restaurant along the rapidly growing western edge of the Houston region.

Texas Heritage Marketplace quickly filling in

For Covering Katy readers who have been following Texas Heritage Marketplace, P. Terry’s is the latest piece of a development that is now moving rapidly from plans on paper to stores and restaurants residents can actually visit.

The 165-acre development sits along Interstate 10 at Texas Heritage Parkway on Katy’s western edge.

Lowe’s held its grand opening Sept. 4, and a 148,000-square-foot Target is scheduled to open Oct. 11. Sam’s Club is targeting a January opening.

Other restaurants and food businesses announced for Texas Heritage Marketplace include Texas Roadhouse, Olive Garden, Escalante’s, Tony C’s Pizza & Beer Garden, 7 Brew Coffee, The Kebab Shop and Cava.

NewQuest has said the development is close to 95% leased.

Plans ultimately call for about 800,000 square feet of stores and restaurants. Two apartment developments totaling about 550 units are also planned, along with medical space.

More than another shopping center

One part of Texas Heritage Marketplace that may be less familiar to residents is Heritage Grove.

Nearly five acres in the development are being designed as park-like green space surrounded by restaurants and other businesses. NewQuest has said the area will include dining and retail surrounding the green space, creating a gathering place within the development rather than simply another collection of stores and parking lots.

NewQuest has projected that Texas Heritage Marketplace could attract more than 9 million visits annually once the entire development is operating.

Why so much is being built here

The location of Texas Heritage Marketplace reflects how the Katy area has expanded west and southwest.

Texas Heritage Parkway provides a 6.5-mile connection from Interstate 10 toward Fulshear, putting the development within reach of residents in some of the region’s fastest-growing master-planned communities.

NewQuest identifies Cane Island, Cross Creek Ranch, Firethorne, Jordan Ranch, Lakehouse and Young Ranch among the communities the development is positioned to serve. Sunterra and Tamarron are also among the area's rapidly growing subdivisions.

The combination of residential growth and improved transportation connections helps explain why major national retailers and restaurant chains are converging on what was not long ago a largely undeveloped stretch of Interstate 10.

Katy taking responsibility for infrastructure

The development’s relationship with the City of Katy also goes beyond shopping and restaurants.

In August, the city accepted water, sanitary sewer, drainage and street improvements along Heritage Oak Lane, along with a sanitary sewer lift station that will be operated by the city.

Katy also plans to build a combined police and fire Station 4 within Texas Heritage Marketplace as development continues along the western Interstate 10 corridor.

If the P. Terry’s project moves forward according to the schedule filed with the state, construction would begin in January with completion targeted for August 2027.

Stay ahead of Katy’s growth

A new restaurant may be the headline, but understanding what is being built around it — and what it means for Katy-area residents — requires following these projects long before the doors open.

Covering Katy tracks new businesses, major developments, roads, schools and local government decisions affecting the Katy area. Subscribe to support independent local reporting and get the deeper information behind the headlines.