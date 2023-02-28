Outback Steakhouse coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) - Outback Steakhouse is coming to The Grand at Aliana, located at West Grand Parkway and Texas Highway 99 in Richmond.

Outback is leasing a 1.23-acre retail site and will build a 7 thousand square foot restaurant, according to commercial real estate firm NewQuet Properties, which brokered the deal.

“Outback Steakhouse parent Bloomin’ Brands Inc. recently announced it is working to increase sales and traffic, completing its rollout of handheld devices for servers and making other technological investments.”

David Deno, Bloomin’ CEO, says the company has made investments to improve execution and consistency in its restaurants.

“We’ve completed the rollout of handheld technology for our servers,” Deno told analysts in a recent conference call. “In addition, we continue to roll out new cooking technology, including advanced grills and ovens. We will complete the rollout of the new technology in the third quarter. These innovations will further improve guest experience leading to increasing customer preference and frequency.”

As of Dec. 25, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. owned, operated, and franchised 1,471 restaurants in 47 states, Guam, and 13 countries. Bloomin’ had 693 Outback locations in the United States, 218 Carrabba’s, 180 Bonefish Grills, 65 Fleming’s, and seven fast-casual Aussie Grills. Internationally, it had 308 restaurants.