Why Nordstrom Rack picked Katy to be part of its expansion

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Nordstrom Rack's decision to open a new store in Katy wasn't random.

The retailer has been expanding into fast-growing suburban communities across the country, and company executives say the strategy is simple: bring stores closer to where customers live and work. That approach is bringing one of the nation's fastest-growing off-price retailers to the former Bed Bath & Beyond building at 24600 Katy Freeway, near Dick's House of Sport, DSW and Katy Mills.

The nearly 38,000-square-foot building has remained vacant since Bed Bath & Beyond closed during the retailer's nationwide bankruptcy liquidation in 2023. Filling the space brings one of the Katy area's largest empty retail storefronts back into use.

State records filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation identify the project as "Nordstrom Rack – Shoppes at Park West." The filing calls for a 37,992-square-foot renovation with an estimated construction cost of $250,000.

Construction is scheduled to begin Jan. 14, 2027, with completion anticipated Aug. 12, 2027, according to the filing.

A strategy built around fast-growing communities

The Katy store is one of dozens of Nordstrom Rack locations announced as the retailer continues expanding its off-price business across the country. Recent announcements include new stores in McAllen, Texas; Toledo, Ohio; Huntsville, Alabama; Victor, New York; Marina del Rey and Torrance, California; and Kennewick, Washington, among other markets.

Company leaders say the expansion isn't simply about adding more stores—it's about making them more convenient.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Nordstrom Rack President Gemma Lionello said the company's goal is to make each location a customer's "hometown store," ideally within about 15 minutes of where they live or work.

That philosophy helps explain why Katy stood out.

The Katy area has experienced years of rapid residential growth, with thousands of new homes under construction or planned and major commercial developments continuing to follow. As more families move into the area, national retailers have increasingly viewed Katy as a destination for expansion.

Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer for Nordstrom Inc., recently told Forbes that Nordstrom Rack has become the company's largest source of new customers, making continued investment in the off-price chain a key part of the company's long-term growth strategy.

More than another retail announcement

The project is more than a new clothing store.

The former Bed Bath & Beyond building has been one of the Katy area's most visible vacant retail spaces since 2023. Filling nearly 38,000 square feet with a nationally recognized retailer represents another sign of confidence in the local retail market.

Nordstrom Rack joins a growing list of national companies investing in the Katy area as population growth continues to reshape the region. Recent announcements, including Costco's planned store in the Elyson area and other major commercial developments, reflect continued demand for shopping, dining and entertainment options in one of the Houston area's fastest-growing communities.

What the filing shows

The state filing provides an early look at the project before construction begins.

The permit covers core-and-shell renovations, including construction of a demising wall, to prepare the building for its future tenant.

A demising wall is a partition wall that separates adjacent tenant spaces or common areas in a building . It acts as a physical boundary to provide soundproofing, fire safety, and privacy between different occupants.

Because the filing is for shell work rather than a complete interior build-out, the August 2027 completion date should not be interpreted as the store's opening date. Additional interior construction and tenant finish-out work will likely be required before the store opens.

Nordstrom has not announced an opening date, hiring timeline or the number of jobs expected to be created at the Katy location.

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