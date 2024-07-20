No Label Brewing giving a free beer to all linemen

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - As Katy recovers from the impacts of Hurricane Beryl, Katy's No Label Brewing is thanking the linemen who worked tirelessly to restore power and normalcy by offering linemen one free pint glass of their choice and a second beer free until the end of July.

“We want to recognize the extraordinary efforts and sacrifices made by linemen to get our community back on its feet,” said Tom Paynter, co-owner and marketing director at No Label Brewing. “We may not have money, but we do have beer. This is our way of saying thank you for all that they do.”

In addition to honoring linemen, No Label Brewing continues its tradition of supporting local heroes with the following weekly promotions:

Tuesdays : First responders receive their second beer free.

: First responders receive their second beer free. Wednesdays : Veterans enjoy a second beer free.

: Veterans enjoy a second beer free. Thursdays: Teachers can unwind with a second beer free.