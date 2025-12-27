New walkable shopping and dining center coming to Katy Area in 2027

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A new open-air shopping and dining destination is coming to the Katy area. The Oaks of District West will be located at 21711 FM-1093 in Richmond, at Peek Road on the eastbound side. The development will feature approximately 87,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space across 10 buildings.

Ferguson Family Partners, led by Bobby and Corey Ferguson, is developing the walkable center, which will include central green space.

Developers say the time is right the Oaks to located in north Richmond near Cinco Ranch.

"Richmond has experienced sustained residential growth for years, yet the supply of modern retail, entertainment and restaurant space has not kept pace," said Scott Mehlman, chief investment officer and partner at Forman Capital which is funding the project.

Tenants announced

Developers say the project is approximately 70% pre-leased and will include Picklr, an indoor pickleball destination; Grazia Italian Kitchen; and Luckie's Burger. Other tenants include Pacific Coast Tacos, Virtual Golf Bar and Pecan Jack's Ice Cream. More than 15 tenant spaces will be available when the development opens.

The Oaks A map of The Oaks of District West. The Oaks A rendering of The Oaks of District West. The Oaks The Oaks of District West. The Oaks The Oaks of District West

Construction timeline

The site fronts Westpark Tollway. Construction is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2026 and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2027.

Developers secured a $37.1 million construction loan for the project. Forman Capital closed the loan Dec. 18.