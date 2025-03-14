New Pickleball and Badminton Facility Opens in Katy with 11 Indoor Courts

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A new sports facility with 11 indoor courts for pickleball and badminton is set to celebrate its grand opening in Katy on March 15.

Pickleball Katy and Schafer Badminton Academy have joined forces to create the indoor complex, which will feature six cushioned courts and five hard surface courts, according to Pickleball Katy owner and manager Kevin Guo.

The facility, located at 24825 Roesner Road, will offer memberships with 24-hour court access as well as day passes. Players can expect tournaments for both pickleball and badminton to be hosted at the location.

The facility offers a gym for strength training, a bar area for socializing.

