Katy Area Shopping Center to Get Major Makeover Under New Ownership

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — One of Katy's most recognizable shopping centers is getting a fresh start.

Main Street Commercial Partners has purchased The Shoppes at Fry, the shopping center long known to many residents as Nottingham Plaza at Interstate 10 and Fry Road. The new owner plans to update the aging center with new landscaping, refreshed building exteriors and other improvements aimed at giving the property a more modern appearance.

The center has struggled since losing its largest tenant, Conn's HomePlus, after the furniture and appliance retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2024 and closed its stores nationwide. According to the Houston Business Journal, the shopping center was about 50% occupied when Main Street acquired the property.

"We bought (the retail center) at 50% (occupancy), and that's what was so attractive to us," Main Street partner Anderson Smith told the Houston Business Journal. "Main Street's really good at acquiring great real estate, strong (demographics with) lots of traffic, but there was a clear value-add opportunity here."

The company said it is working with CultivateLAND and Boucher Design Group on plans to improve the property's appearance. According to the Houston Business Journal, construction is expected to begin during the fourth quarter and finish early next year.

The former Conn's building, which spans about 44,000 square feet, is being marketed for new tenants and could be divided into two smaller spaces. Additional storefronts that previously housed a pharmacy and a dental office are also available for lease.

Several longtime businesses remain open at the center, including El Tiempo Cantina, Bank of America, Anytime Fitness and Chair King.

Main Street also renamed the property from Nottingham Plaza to The Shoppes at Fry. According to the Houston Business Journal, the company believes the new name better reflects the shopping center's location at one of the busiest retail intersections in the Katy area.