New McDonald's Opens near Tamarron in Katy

KATY, Texas — A new McDonald's opened recently at 3010 FM 1463 at Tamarron Crossing, marking the latest addition to the fast-food chain's presence in west Katy. The restaurant opened with a community celebration.

The 3,700-square-foot restaurant features a dual-lane drive-thru system to speed service for customers. The location includes digital menu boards, mobile ordering capabilities, curbside pickup through the McDonald's app and both interior and exterior seating. The restaurant offers McDonald's full menu.

The McDonald's at 3010 FM 1463 in Katy is owned by the Glazer Group, which also manages other local locations in the Katy Fulshear area.