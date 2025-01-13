$27.5M Katy Apartment Complex Breaking Ground on Kingsland Blvd. in 2025

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A new multi-family development will be constructed on Kingsland Boulevard, a short distance west of the Grand Parkway, adding to Katy's growing residential apartment options.

The Katy Gap Apartments, a $27.5 million project, will be constructed at 23615 Kingsland Boulevard, between Cobia Drive and Katy Gap Road. The three-story development will be 311,000 square feet and offer surface parking for residents.

Construction is scheduled to begin in June, with doors expected to open in May 2027. The privately funded project adds to the ongoing development along Highway 99 near Kingsland.

The complex will be built using wood frame construction, a style common in upscale apartment communities throughout Katy. Located in Harris County, the project positions residents near major retail centers like the Katy Mills Mall and LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch and transportation routes like I-10 and the Westpark Tollway.