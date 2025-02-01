New Katy Bookkeeping Service Helps Small Business Owners Focus on Growth

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Two veteran accounting professionals have launched a new firm aimed at freeing small business owners from bookkeeping duties to focus on business growth.

Katy based Kreative Ledger Business Solutions, founded by Kristina Ashmun and Lizette Esparza, offers comprehensive accounting services built on their combined 20-plus years of experience.

"I've seen firsthand how talented business owners get bogged down by numbers when they should be out there doing what they love," Ashmun said. With 14 years of accounting experience, she started her career managing homeowners association accounts before expanding into the pipeline supply industry.

Esparza, a certified QuickBooks expert, brings more than a decade of full-cycle accounting experience across multiple sectors including construction, real estate and restaurants.

"Small business owners often tell us they lay awake at night worried about their books," Esparza said. "When clients hand over their accounting headaches to us, they're amazed at how much more they can accomplish."

The firm's services include bookkeeping, payroll management, accounts payable and receivable, sales tax compliance and financial reporting.

Ashmun, a Katy native and Mayde Creek High School graduate, said the firm aims to be more than just number crunchers.

"We're business partners who understand that every hour spent on bookkeeping is an hour not spent on growing your business," she said.