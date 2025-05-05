New Family-Owned Liquor Store Opens in Jordan Ranch

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Heritage Oaks Liquor has opened its doors at 29907 Jordan Crossing Blvd, at the Texas Heritage Parkway bringing a new locally-owned premium spirits retailer to the fast-growing Katy area.

"Previously, we owned several small franchises, but as entrepreneurs, we felt it was time for a new challenge," said Lovedeep Kaur, co-owner of Heritage Oaks Liquor. "The busy lunch rush days are behind us, and we've settled into this peaceful yet enjoyable space where we can engage with customers directly—without feeling rushed."

The boutique liquor store, which launched in February after extensive location scouting, offers a curated selection of high-quality whiskeys, bourbons, wines, craft beers, and specialty spirits. Katy shoppers looking for premium beverage options now have a convenient neighborhood destination with competitive pricing.

According to Kaur, local residents have enthusiastically welcomed the new business, which plans to expand with additional locations in the greater Katy area soon.

Heritage Oaks Liquor is conveniently located in the Jordan Crossing shopping center.

Customers can reach the store by phone at (281) 375-9010 or follow their updates on Instagram (@heritageoaksliquor_), Facebook (Heritage Oaks Liquor) and TikTok (@heritage.oaks.liq).

