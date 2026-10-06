New FM 529 storage facility designed as tribute to Freeman family’s farming past

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A new $8.7 million self-storage facility is going up along FM 529 near Elyson, and its design will include a reminder of what was on the property long before much of the surrounding development arrived.

The three-story Freeman Self-Storage facility is under construction at 23920 FM 529, near Porter Road. Plans call for more than 850 climate-controlled storage units and about 150,000 square feet of space.

The facility is expected to open in fall 2027.

The project is being developed by C3 Katy Ventures on four acres, with enough room for a possible second phase.

× Expand Lynn Freeman From left: Kent Freeman, Lynn Freeman, Glenda Jacoby, owner of RCM services, and Carla Freeman Mattingly.

A reminder of the Freeman family farm

The property was once part of the Freeman family’s farm, and that history will be reflected in the appearance of the new building.

Lynn Freeman said the project sits on what was the last 13 acres of the family's original farm. When plans for the storage facility were being developed, she suggested incorporating the appearance of the rice dryers that were once a familiar part of the area's agricultural landscape.

“As this project was on the last 13 acres of our original farm, I suggested the rice dryers design to commemorate the Freeman family’s farming heritage,” Freeman said.

Architect David Baca designed the building to incorporate that rice-dryer motif.

The tribute provides a link to an earlier era along FM 529, before subdivisions, schools and businesses began transforming much of the land surrounding the roadway.

Opening planned for fall 2027

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation records put the estimated construction cost for the first phase at $8.7 million and identify C3 Katy Ventures as the owner.

The state records list July 31, 2027, as the expected construction completion date. Freeman said the facility is scheduled to open in fall 2027.

Right Move Storage will operate the facility once it opens.

The project was originally scheduled for a public groundbreaking Oct. 1, but rain forced organizers to cancel the event. Construction has since gotten underway.

For the Freeman family, the new building represents another chapter for property with deep roots in the area — with its farming history incorporated into the design of what comes next.