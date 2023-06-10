Multiple restaurants open under one roof at Katy's Asian Town

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The new AMA Kitchen at Katy's Asian Town is introducing a unique concept where customers order from multiple restaurants, at the same time, and have all their food delivered simultaneously.

Three new eateries open this weekend and five more are planned for AMA Kitchen, a unique venue where numerous restaurants share a centralized ordering system and dining area. Customers order online via an app, website, or in-house kiosks.

"We bring together a diverse range of culinary delights under one roof," the AMA Kitchen website says.

The facility is designed to allow new restaurant concepts to prosper by providing cost savings with pre-built kitchens, shared dining, delivery and marketing. It also allows families and large groups to dine together even though they've ordered food from several different restaurants.

Mr. Sun, Bow King, and Tia Street Eatery opened inside the AMA Kitchen this week, and five more eateries are coming soon.

Mr. Sun 's authentic Japanese cuisine includes sushi, sashimi, and teppanyaki dishes. Their chefs focus on providing a genuine Japanese dining experience.

Thai Street Eatery features the food of northern Thailand. Kua Kai (Northern-Style Stir-Fried Rice Noodles) is its signature dish.

Bow King offers the authentic taste of Vietnam, served "mom's-style." Bow King provides a wide range of nutritious meal boxes that their chefs say "will transport you to the streets of Vietnam."

Coming soon are Potataste, Pot Simple, Fish & Sea, Cool & Sweet, and Bao & Rice.

Potataste will serve french fries, baked potatoes, potato waffles, golden potato balls, smiley fries, and mashed potatoes served with various sauces.

Pot Simple will provide a healthy small hot pot experience by merging worldwide hot pot favorites into an uncomplicated menu.

Fish & Sea will sell a hot and spicy seafood using fresh fish prepared uniquely.

will sell a hot and spicy seafood using fresh fish prepared uniquely. Cool & Sweet will offer 100% pure coconut jelly with various toppings and flavors, such as mango, strawberry, chocolate, and nuts. Coconut jelly is the fermented gell from a coconut's water.

Bao & Rice will combine rice and other ingredients to create Onigiri, Onigili, Gambap, Uramaki, and Hoso-maki.

Asian Town is where the Katy Freeway meets the Grand Parkway near the Cinemark theaters at 23119 Colonial Parkway.