Jordan Ranch Market in Katy adds Memorial Hermann and Crust Pizza

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Jordan Ranch Market will welcome two new tenants in the coming months, with Crust Pizza and Memorial Hermann Medical Group both planning to open locations at the Fort Bend County shopping center.

Jordan Ranch Market is a retail development designed to serve the daily needs of residents in nearby master-planned communities. The shopping center will feature a mix of retail, dining and service businesses anchored by H-E-B.

Crust Pizza will occupy Suite 250 at 29615 Jordan Crossing Boulevard, according to state filings. The restaurant's $200,000 interior buildout is scheduled to begin Oct. 6 and wrap up by the end of the year.

Crust Pizza Co. is a growing Texas-based restaurant chain that serves Chicago-style thin crust pizza. The company opened its first location in The Woodlands in 2011 and has since expanded throughout Texas and Louisiana. The pizzeria is known for its tavern-style pies with thin, crispy crusts that are cut into squares, and the company prides itself on using fresh ingredients, including cheese shredded daily from blocks and dough made fresh in-house multiple times each day.

Memorial Hermann Medical Group will open a primary care clinic in Building D at 2515 Texas Heritage Parkway. The $1.4 million project will transform 8,141 square feet into a full-service medical facility, with construction beginning Nov. 1 and completion expected by Feb. 28, 2026.

Other tenants at Jordan Ranch Market include Pacific Dental and Twin Liquors, serving nearby master-planned communities including Jordan Ranch and Tamarron.