Mavis Tire Opens New Katy Location on Katy Hockley Cut Off Road

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Mavis Tires and Brakes has opened a new location at 3148 Katy Hockley Cut Off Road in Katy, expanding the company's presence in the Greater Houston area.

The store offers tires from major brands along with brake service, wheel alignments, tire repair and rotation, battery testing and replacement, and suspension and steering work.

Mavis Tires and Brakes is one of North America's largest independent tire and vehicle service providers, with more than 3,500 owned and franchised retail locations across the United States and Canada. The White Plains, New York-based company also operates Midas, NTB, Tire Kingdom, Town Fair Tire and other automotive service brands.