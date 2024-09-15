Massive Elyson Town Center takes shape in north Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The newly announced Elyson Town Center, set to be located at the northwest corner of Grand Parkway and FM 529, will have numerous than just dining options.

Shipleys, Akashi Sushi, and Smoothie King have already secured leases in this 190,000-square-foot development. Additionally, the center's developer, Realty 1 Partners, is in active discussions with popular chains like Chipotle, Dave’s Hot Chicken, and the breakfast favorite, First Watch.

Beyond dining, talks are also underway to bring DECA Dental and Tune Up Manly Salon to Elyson Town Center which will also have high-end retail, office space, professional services, spread across nearly a dozen buildings. The center will feature second-story spaces, drive-thru options, and standalone buildings, with the first phase slated for completion by mid-2025.

Realty 1 purchased the 17.5-acre site for Elyson Town Center from Brookfield Properties Development, the master developer behind Elyson.

The new town center joins a rapidly growing commercial hub at the Grand Parkway and FM 529 intersection, at the eastern edge of Elyson’s 3,600-acre master-planned community.

× 1 of 3 Expand Elyson by Newland An Artist's Rendering of Elyson Town Center × 2 of 3 Expand Elyson by Newland Elyson Town Center × 3 of 3 Expand Elyson by Newland An artist's rendering of Elyson Town Center. Prev Next

"Strong continued home sales in Elyson and brisk residential growth within a three-mile radius have already spurred several retail and mixed-use developments in the community, said a press release from Elyson by Newland. "These include The Plaza at Elyson, a Target-anchored retail center; The Shops at Elyson; The Mercantile at Elyson; The Co-Op at Elyson; and The Square at Elyson."

In mid-2024, the community saw 272 new homes sold in the first half of 2024, marking a 22 percent increase over the same period in 2023. Elyson, which debuted in 2016, is now about halfway toward its goal of 6,000 homes at full build-out.

Located within the Katy Independent School District, Elyson has experienced a surge in school construction. Nelson Junior High and Freeman High opened adjacent to the community in August 2024, joining Youngblood Elementary, which opened in 2023. A third elementary school is planned for 2025.

Additionally, Harmony School of Excellence – Katy expanded its Elyson campus in August 2024 with the opening of a new middle and high school building, complementing its elementary school, which opened in 2022.