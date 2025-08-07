Major land acquisition adds to West Houston development surge in Katy ISD

KATY (Covering Katy News) – A development company has acquired nearly 300 acres on Sharp Road in Katy for potential residential or mixed-use projects, adding to the surge of construction activity in west Houston.

The undisclosed buyer purchased the tract within the Katy Independent School District through Colliers, the commercial real estate firm announced. The land is in Katy ISD's fast-growing northwest quadrant.

"This was a strategic acquisition for our client, and we're excited to see how the development will help shape the future of the area," said James Kadlick of Colliers. "Katy remains one of the most in-demand submarkets in the region, and this site provides a tremendous opportunity to meet that demand at scale."

The property sits north of Interstate 10 with access to Grand Parkway and U.S. Highway 290, positioning it for residential, mixed-use or master-planned development. The Katy area continues drawing investment due to highly rated schools, expanding infrastructure and population growth.

The transaction reflects ongoing development momentum in west Houston's suburbs, where land acquisitions for large-scale projects have accelerated in recent years.