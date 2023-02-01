Local Table moves to new Katy location

KATY (Covering Katy News) - Local Table and Local Bar have a new location at 24033 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, near Westheimer Parkway.

The original location at the Villagio Town Center had served Katy since 2016 but is now closed. The Villagio is at the Corner of Peek Road and Westheimer Parkway.

Local Table serves American-style foods that are locally sourced.

With 14,500 square feet, the new Katy location will be the largest of all the Local Table restaurants. There is a large patio and a big private dining room.

Local Table also has locations in Fulshear, Cypress, Houston, and The Woodlands.

Neima Sharifi operates the business with his brother, Shervin, and cousins, Ashkan Nowamooz, Arash Noamouz, and Alex Nowamooz. The same family owns Hungry's Café and Bistro in Houston's Rice Village and Memorial neighborhoods.