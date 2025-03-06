La Michoacana Supermarket Opening Two More Katy Locations as Hispanic Grocery Chain Expands

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — La Michoacana Supermarket is expanding in the Greater Houston area with a new location at 342 South Mason Road in Katy near the Katy Freeway, taking over the space formerly occupied by a 99 Cent Only Store.

Known for its fresh meat department, La Michoacana markets itself as the most prominent Hispanic supermarket chain in the United States, offering products and services specifically catering to the Hispanic community.

The grocery chain also recently broke ground on a new store at the intersection of Highway 99 and the Westpark Tollway at Grand Corner Drive. A timeline for opening that store has not been announced.

Construction is underway on a La Michoacana Supermarket at Grand Corner Drive and the Grand Parkway near the Westpark Tollway.

The South Mason Road store may open as early as today. When we checked with them earlier this week they were awaiting final permits and thought they'd open the doors to the public on Thursday, March 6.

The South Mason Road store joins several existing La Michoacana stores in the area, including outlets at 5650 Roberts Road in Old Katy, 20300 Franz Road, 3451 Grand Parkway, 5015 Katy Hockley Cut Off Road, 20221 Clay Road and 6845 North Fry Road.

The first La Michoacana supermarket opened in Houston, Texas in February 1986. The store was founded by Mexican immigrant Rafael Ortega, who created a small store focused on serving the Hispanic community. What started as a family business has grown to approximately 140 stores across Texas.

To apply for employment visit the LaMichoacana website employment page.