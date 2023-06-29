L3 Craft Coffee coming to Fulshear

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) - L3 Craft Coffee expects to open its second location in November near the entrance to Cross Creek Ranch at 28830 FM 1093.

Tommy and Lisa Lau founded and own L3 Craft Coffee, which stands for Love, Laugh, Learn.

"We love our coffee. We laugh and have fun making our coffee, and we are constantly learning so we can share all the great things associated with coffee," owner Thomas Lau told Covering Katy News. "We are excited to be a part of the Fulshear/Katy community."

L3's original location is on Fry Road, at Lakeland Village Center in Bridgeland, a master-planned community.

"We chose the Fulshear/Katy area because the community has a similar feel as Cypress," Thommy said. "L3 is all about family and community. We want to share our passion for coffee with our community."

Tommy and Lisa want people to have an experience when they come to L3. Those who order a latte with steamed milk may find a drawing of a swan, tulips, or hearts on the top of their steaming coffee.

"Coffee is all about the experience, and we want to make sure each customer has that special experience while they enjoy their coffee," Tommy said.

L3 uses freshly roasted beans and offers a variety of teas and food that complement their beverages.

Like a winery, L3 offers tasting classes to help customers understand the difference in bean origins and brewing techniques.

For more information, check out their website.