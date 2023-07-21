Kilwins and Nando's set to open at LaCenterra

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Two new tenants are coming to LaCenterra. One specializes in ice cream and confections and the other serves up grilled chicken.

Kilwins, is set to open in fall 2023, and Nando’s, set to open in early 2024. ​​

Kilwins, a sweets shop offering candy, fudge, and ice cream, will occupy a 1,014-square-foot space in the former Nestle Toll House location next to Starbucks. The store offers a unique experience where customers can watch fudge and other sweets being made.

Nando’s is the home of the legendary South African flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken and sauces. Nando’s will open in a 2,754-square-foot space next to Jamba Juice.

× Expand Nando's A chicken sandwich from Nando's.

Additionally, Teal Poppy has re-opened in a new 2,572-square-foot location next to Athleta. A locally owned and operated boutique, Teal Poppy offers a unique selection of women’s clothing, handmade jewelry, bags, and more hand-selected and curated by the Teal Poppy team.

