Kilwins closes store at LaCenterra

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Kilwins, the handcrafted candy and ice cream shop that opened at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch in December 2023, has permanently closed.

A note on the door of the store directs customers to visit the chain's other area locations at Katy Mills and Sugar Land Town Square.

Owners Brent and Stacey Moses and Don and Liz Loocke opened the LaCenterra location on Dec. 11, 2023, in the former Nestle Toll House space next to Starbucks. The shop offered customers a chance to watch fudge, brittles, and other confections being made on-site.

Covering Katy posted video of their fudge making process in December 2023. The video was shot at their LaCenterra location. Customers can also watch the candy making process at their other two stores.

No reason for the closure was given.