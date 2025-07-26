Katy Warehouse Development Expands with New Building, Expected to Create Local Jobs

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A large warehouse facility is being added to an existing business park near Grand Parkway and Clay Road that could bring more jobs and economic opportunities to the Katy area.

EastGroup Properties is ahead of schedule on Grand West Crossing Building 2, a 97,000-square-foot warehouse expected to open this summer, according to a March 20 announcement from JLL. The building, which started construction in January, is the second of six planned buildings in the business park.

Katy Business Park Offers Flexible Space for Companies

The warehouse is designed for various industrial companies and can be divided into spaces as small as 9,500 square feet to accommodate different sized businesses, JLL said.

"We are excited to kick off the next phase of Grand West Crossing with the tilting of panels on Building 2," said Geoff Perrott, executive vice president at JLL. "Houston's thriving industrial sector is experiencing consistent demand, and we know this facility will be a top-tier offering in the market."

The property sits along Highway 99 in west Houston and provides easy access to the rest of the area through major freeways.

Houston Industrial Market Growth Benefits Katy Residents

"Houston continues to lead the nation in industrial demand," said Jarret Venghaus, executive vice president at JLL. "Grand West Crossing offers tenants quick access to the metropolitan area and its variety of resources."

Houston's warehouse market has been growing, with companies leasing nearly 9 million square feet of space in the last quarter of 2024, according to JLL's market report. Construction increased 30% from the start of 2024, ending the year with 12.4 million square feet of new buildings under construction.

The Grand West Crossing development continues to expand with continued economic development in the Katy area, bringing employment opportunities closer to local residents.