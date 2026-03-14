Katy Veterinary Hospital Helps Rescue 22 Italian Greyhounds from Unsafe Conditions

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A Katy area veterinary hospital helped rescue and treat 22 Italian Greyhounds removed from unsafe living conditions in East Texas. PawDoc Surgery + Dental Center, which opened last October at 4611 FM 1463 in Katy, assisted in the dogs' medical care and prepared them for adoption through the Italian Greyhound Rescue Foundation.

The dogs arrived requiring immediate medical attention, including exams, vaccinations, parasite treatment and dental evaluations. Many were underweight and needed supportive care before the adoption process could begin.

PawDoc focuses exclusively on surgical and dental care and says its services are priced about 30% lower than most veterinary clinics.

× Expand PawDoc One of the rescued greyhound's being examined by PawDoc's veterinarians.

"Our goal is to bridge the gap between quality and affordability," said Dr. Joyce Li, lead doctor at PawDoc Surgery + Dental Center. "We know how vital these services are for pets' long-term health, but they're often out of reach for many families."

Services offered include dental cleanings and extractions, spay and neuter surgeries, mass and lump removals, wound and abscess treatments, eye, ear and limb surgeries, and gastrointestinal and foreign object procedures. The hospital accepts CareCredit, Scratch Pay and pet insurance.

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