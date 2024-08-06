Katy's Palma de Cera Restaurant Closes After 18 Years

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Palma de Cera Restaurant, a beloved South American restaurant in Katy, closed its doors for good on July 29. The announcement was made in a Facebook post.

The decision to shut down after 18 years of operation was attributed to rising costs, which have made it unsustainable to continue in the current economy.

“We are saddened to say goodbye to all of our friends and customers who have supported us over the years,” the post read. “We want to thank everyone for their loyalty and support.

Palma de Cera Restaurant was located at 2004 South Mason Road near Aldi.