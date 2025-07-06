Katy's No Label Brewing wins international award for supporting veterans

KATY, Texas — Katy's No Label Brewing Company's efforts to honor veterans caught the attention of judges thousands of miles away.

No Label teamed up with VFW Post 9182 and H-E-B to create a campaign called Honoring All Who Served. The effort won a Global Crushie award in the "Bigger Than Beverage" category at the Craft Beer Marketing Awards, which recognizes campaigns that go beyond selling drinks to make a real difference in communities.

The campaign centered around two events last November:

A Veterans Day celebration at No Label Brewing featured live music, food trucks, bounce houses and giveaways for veterans and their families. H-E-B organized the free event.

The Warrior Run 5K took place on the brewery's property, with all proceeds going to Katy's VFW Post 9182. The money supports emergency aid, health care advocacy and programs for veterans in the Houston area.

"This campaign gave us a voice and a platform," said Commander Ruben Arriaga of VFW Post 9182. "It brought our mission to life, and the results went far beyond fundraising — it built lasting trust and support."

Hometown Heroes First

Before winning the international award, No Label Brewing was recognized closer to home. VFW Post 9182 gave the brewery a Commander's Award at its annual awards night in April at Cinco Ranch Golf Club.

The ceremony also honored Mayor Dusty Thiele, Morgan Karsh of Katy Bingo, Sheryl Cummings of the VFW Auxiliary and Tom Paynter of No Label Brewing Co.

The VFW handed out more than $7,000 in scholarships to Katy ISD students through essay contests called Voice of Democracy and Patriot's Pen.

"Being recognized by the VFW here in Katy and then on the global stage within months — that's incredibly humbling," said Tom Paynter, co-owner and marketing director at No Label Brewing. "This community made us who we are, and we'll never stop giving back."

Beyond the Big Events

The brewery's veteran support doesn't stop with special occasions. Every Wednesday, veterans get their second beer free. Monthly bingo nights raise money for the VFW post. Throughout the year, No Label works with H-E-B and other local groups to host events and programs for veterans.