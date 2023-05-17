Katy's No Label Brewing wins big at Craft Beer Marketing Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (Covering Katy News) – Katy's No Label Brewing Company's creative marketing team won 11 awards this week for the innovative way it's beer is marketed.

No Label won big at the 2023 Craft Beer Marketing Awards – known as "The Crushies" – at the annual Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville.

The Crushies celebrate the best marketing in the brewing industry worldwide. More than 650 judges in the craft beer industry vote on winners from competing breweries, agencies, artists, and marketing partners. Craft brewers from Texas brought home the second-largest haul of awards from any state for the Crushies.

"The list of accolades for No Label was formidable due to the team's attention to detail, creativity and love for craft beer," a press release said.

No Label took home global top honors for can design, mascot creation, growler labels, and brand identity.

"This brewery is nothing without its core group of talented individuals, from management, brewers, sales, and the taproom team," No Label co-owner and creative director Tom Paynter said. "The No Label creative collective brought home the goods."

No Label earned two Crushies in 2021, seven more in 2022, and 11 in 2023. Eight of this year's awards were global. Paynter said that of all the Crushies, winning the global nod for Best Mural means the most for himself and the team.

"The ability to say one of the best craft beer murals can be found right here at our taproom in Katy is just wild," Paynter said. "The artist, Chris Hernandez, is a No Label regular and Katy resident. It's a spectacular sight and a phenomenal win for him, the taproom, and Katy."

Located between Katy's historic rice dryers, No Label Brewing Co. was founded in 2010 by Katy natives Brian and Jennifer Royo. At the time, it was the third craft brewery in Greater Houston. Today, it is one of the 70-plus breweries in Houston and has consistently won prestigious medals for its beers.

Owned by Garrett Hart and Tom Paynter since 2019, the brewery features a taproom with 35 beers on tap and produces 4,000 barrels per year, distributed throughout Texas at H-E-B, Kroger, Spec's, and Total Wine. Taproom hours are from 3-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 12-8 p.m. on Sunday at 5351 1st St, Katy, TX.