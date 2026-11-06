Yes, Pappasito's is still coming to former Uncle Julio's in Katy; new construction plans filed

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Nearly two years after Pappas Restaurants announced plans to open a Pappasito's Cantina in the former Uncle Julio's restaurant on the Katy Freeway, residents are still waiting to find out when they can finally pull up a chair and order fajitas.

A newly registered state construction project provides another sign that the long-awaited restaurant is moving forward, although some work isn't scheduled to begin until 2027.

The restaurant is planned for 20526 Katy Freeway, on the westbound side of Interstate 10 between Bombshells and BJ's Restaurant.

According to a Nov. 4 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, Pappas Restaurants plans to add 1,357 square feet of kitchen storage space to an existing, unoccupied restaurant building. The project has an estimated cost of $508,000, with construction scheduled to begin Feb. 1, 2027, and finish Aug. 1, 2027.

That doesn't necessarily mean the restaurant won't open until late 2027. The filing covers the kitchen storage addition, not the entire restaurant renovation, and the company has not announced an opening date.

What happened to Uncle Julio's?

The building previously housed Uncle Julio's, another Tex-Mex restaurant chain known for its fajitas, margaritas and Chocolate Piñata dessert.

Uncle Julio's closed its Katy restaurant in late 2023, leaving the prominent restaurant building vacant. The reason for that location's closure has not been publicly established.

The chain subsequently underwent a change in ownership. In December 2024, Dallas-area restaurant operator Sun Holdings acquired substantially all of Uncle Julio's assets through a foreclosure auction.

Uncle Julio's continues operating restaurants elsewhere, but the Katy location never reopened.

In January 2025, Pappas Restaurants announced that it would bring its own popular Tex-Mex restaurant to the building. Uncle Julio's and Pappasito's are separate restaurant chains.

Pappasito's originally expected construction in 2025

When Pappas Restaurants first announced the Katy location, the Houston-based company expressed enthusiasm about expanding farther west.

"We're thrilled to announce a new Pappasitos Cantina is making its way to Katy, TX!!" the company wrote on its official LinkedIn account.

The announcement also provided a specific construction timeline.

"Construction will begin in Fall 2025," the company said, adding that hiring updates would follow as the restaurant approached opening.

More than a year has passed since that anticipated construction start.

The newly registered project identifies additional work scheduled for 2027, but it does not establish whether the original construction schedule was met or whether other renovations have already begun.

What will the new Pappasito's look like?

Pappasito's isn't simply moving into the former Uncle Julio's building. Plans call for a substantial transformation of the restaurant, including an expanded dining room, a spacious outdoor patio, two private banquet rooms and a U-shaped, full-service bar.

The restaurant is expected to feature Pappasito's familiar interior design with some updated touches. Outside, plans include the chain's recognizable rocket sign.

The Katy location is expected to offer the chain's familiar Tex-Mex favorites, including fajitas, enchiladas, tacos, queso and margaritas.

The restaurant would be Pappasito's first location in the Katy area. One of the closest existing locations is along Interstate 10 near Memorial City.

So, when will Pappasito's open?

That's still the unanswered question.

The latest state filing shows that the kitchen storage addition is scheduled for completion in August 2027. But that date applies to one part of the project and should not be confused with an announced opening date.

The filing also lists the project as registered, meaning it does not establish that construction has started.

For Katy-area residents who have watched the former Uncle Julio's building sit empty for nearly three years, the new filing provides another indication that Pappasito's remains in the plans. But nearly two years after the original announcement, the company still hasn't said when the doors will open.